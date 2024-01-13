McCreary County Record: Patriots Considered Mike Vrabel for Head Coaching Position Before Hiring Jerod Mayo

Title: Former Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Considered for Patriots Head Coaching Job

In a surprising turn of events, the New England Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft, reportedly contemplated hiring former Tennessee Titans head coach, Mike Vrabel, for the coveted head coaching position. However, ultimately, the team decided to appoint Jerod Mayo as their new head coach, with a pre-arranged agreement already in place.

This decision came as no surprise to insiders, as Mayo had an exclusive clause in his contract and had been working alongside the Patriots to create a successor plan for some time now. It was evident that the organization had future plans for the former standout linebacker.

On the other hand, Mike Vrabel’s journey took a different path. After six years at the helm of the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel was unexpectedly fired. Despite this setback, he managed to earn the prestigious NFL Coach of the Year award in 2021, a testament to his abilities and achievements as a head coach.

Rumors began circulating about Vrabel’s potential move to the Patriots when Titans owner, Amy Adams Strunk, noticed a significant change in her coach’s attitude. Strunk’s concerns deepened when Vrabel visited Foxborough in October 2023, where he was inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame. The rumor mill buzzed as Vrabel did not deny that he could potentially become the next head coach of the Patriots.

Both Vrabel and Mayo have strong Patriots connections, having spent eight seasons as linebackers for the team. Their experience with the organization gave them valuable insights into its workings and undoubtedly played a role in their respective coaching aspirations.

Ultimately, the Patriots’ decision to move forward with Jerod Mayo demonstrates their commitment to a carefully crafted plan. Mayo’s knowledge of the team, combined with his astute leadership skills, made him the undeniable choice for the head coaching position. As the journey continues, fans eagerly anticipate Mayo’s first season as the Patriots’ new leader, while Mike Vrabel paves his way to potential new opportunities in the NFL coaching community.