20% Off Suitcases with Cyber Monday Deals at McCreary County Record

Title: “Away Offers Rare Cyber Monday Discounts on Stylish Suitcases”

In a surprising move for niche brands, Away, the renowned luggage company, is joining the Cyber Monday frenzy by offering substantial savings on all their suitcases. This limited-time promotion presents an exclusive opportunity for travelers to snatch up high-quality luggage at discounted prices.

Away’s suitcases have gained a reputation for their lightweight design and user-friendly features, making them a go-to choice for globetrotters everywhere. With Cyber Monday discounts, these innovative travel companions become even more attractive, providing an opportunity to save money on an investment that lasts.

The Classic Carry-On, Away’s smallest suitcase option, is ideal for shorter trips and can hold roughly five to seven outfits. What makes it even more impressive is its acceptance by a remarkable 41 airlines, ensuring a hassle-free experience at airports worldwide.

For those requiring a bit more packing space, the Bigger Carry-On is a perfect choice. Capable of accommodating six to nine outfits, this option is accepted by 28 airlines, giving travelers greater flexibility. Meanwhile, the Bigger Carry-On Flex, extending an additional 2.25 inches of storage capacity, provides even more convenience for those who prefer to bring a bit extra.

Designed for longer trips, Away’s Medium and Large suitcases offer ample space to pack for over two weeks abroad. These sizes are perfect for international vacationers seeking to stow away their belongings securely and with ease.

Committed to ensuring hassle-free travel experiences, all Away suitcases come equipped with TSA-approved locks, 360-degree wheels for effortless mobility, and handy grab handles on the underside.

For those seeking luxury and elevated style, Away offers its Aluminum editions in three sizes, with a sleek double aluminum shiny shell available in rose gold, silver, or onyx black. These limited-edition options are sure to turn heads on any journey.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of Away’s Cyber Monday sale is the whopping 20 percent discount offered on all suitcases. This promotion gives travelers the perfect opportunity to invest in high-quality, durable luggage, while saving a significant amount of money in the process.

To take advantage of this rare discount, interested customers can visit the official Away website at away.com throughout the Cyber Monday weekend. With savings this substantial and styles this remarkable, it’s an event not to be missed.

In conclusion, Away’s decision to participate in Cyber Monday sales marks a significant moment for the brand and travelers alike. With their reputation for excellence and a generous discount offered, now is the ideal time to make an informed and stylish choice when it comes to luggage.