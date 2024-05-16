McCreary County Record

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico Hospitalized After Assassination Attempt

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was hospitalized after being shot five times in an assassination attempt following an off-site government meeting in Handlova. The attack occurred as Fico was greeting a crowd outside a cultural center, with the suspected gunman among those waiting to meet him.

Fico was initially taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a trauma center in Banska Bystrica. The Defense Minister and Interior Minister have labeled the shooting as politically motivated, while President Zuzana Čaputová confirmed that the suspected gunman has been detained by police.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Slovakian Deputy Prime Minister remains optimistic about Fico’s recovery after undergoing surgery. Law enforcement agencies are expected to release more information about the attack, with ministers attributing rising hate speech and division as factors contributing to the political atmosphere in Slovakia.

Interior Minister described the incident as the country’s worst day for democracy, with Fico’s coalition government already facing controversy over domestic reforms. The Prime Minister, known for his pro-Russia sympathies and controversial decisions, won his third term in office last October with a campaign critical of western support for Ukraine.

Leaders from around the world have condemned the attack, with Russian President Putin, European Commission President, Ukrainian President, and US President Biden all expressing solidarity with Slovakia and wishing for Fico’s swift recovery. The United Nations Secretary-General also condemned the “shocking attack” on Fico.