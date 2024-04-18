28 Google Employees Fired After Sit-In Protest Over Israel Cloud Contract

Google recently made headlines for its announcement of serious consequences for disruptive behavior exhibited by some employees. This decision came after protests at Google offices in New York and Sunnyvale, where employees took over office spaces, defaced property, and physically impeded the work of others.

As a result of these actions, the employees involved have been placed under investigation and had their access to systems cut. Those who refused to leave were arrested and removed from the offices. In total, twenty-eight employees have been terminated following the investigation.

Google has made it clear that behavior like this has no place in the workplace and will not be tolerated. The company stresses the importance of adhering to policies such as the Code of Conduct and Policy on Harassment, Discrimination, Retaliation, among others. Moving forward, Google will continue to take action against disruptive behavior, including termination if necessary.

Leaders at Google are planning to address standards of behavior and discourse in the workplace in the future, with a focus on upholding company policies. It is evident that Google is taking a firm stance against disruptive behavior and is committed to maintaining a safe and productive work environment for all employees.