Microsoft (MSFT) stands strong in the midst of a turbulent stock market decline this week, making it one of the only two stocks in the Magnificent Seven to experience a rise. Alongside IBM, Walmart, UnitedHealth Group, and Amgen, MSFT is closely monitored as part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a group of 30 stocks significant to the market. Investors eagerly await the outcome of this weekend’s observation.

MSFT’s inclusion in the IBD 50 list of leading growth stocks and the IBD Long Term Leaders list further enhances its reputation for reliable earnings growth, making it an appealing option for investors looking to make a purchase during market downturns. As the stock market currently undergoes a correction – with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq plunging by 10.3% and 11.9% respectively from their 52-week closing highs in July – it becomes increasingly risky to attempt predicting the bottom for stocks, especially with the surge in the 10-year Treasury yield, a hawkish Federal Reserve, and a precarious geopolitical backdrop.

Despite these challenges, Microsoft’s fiscal Q1 earnings report portrays a positive outlook, showcasing growth in both earnings and sales. One notable highlight is the substantial 29% growth achieved by Azure, Microsoft’s cloud service. IBM also surpassed Q3 estimates, reporting a rise in earnings by 22% and a growth in sales by 5%.

Walmart’s strategic positioning in the market has allowed it to gain market share in a challenging retail environment, thanks to its convenience, expanding grocery offerings, and digital initiatives. UnitedHealth, on the other hand, satisfied investors with its Q3 earnings report, reassuring them about medical cost trends after a June earnings warning.

Despite experiencing a decline in stock price, Amgen has recently received several price target hikes, likely in part due to its promising oncology pipeline and potential for late-decade launches. Analysts keenly await Amgen’s upcoming earnings report on Wednesday to gain further insight into the company’s performance.

As the stock market continues to ride waves of uncertainty, MSFT’s resilience stands out among the market’s failures. With positive growth, a promising outlook, and inclusion in prestigious lists, Microsoft garners attention as a reliable investment option.