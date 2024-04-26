At Least Three Women Infected With H.I.V. After Vampire Facials

Three Women Infected with H.I.V. at Unlicensed Spa in Albuquerque

In a shocking turn of events, three women have been infected with H.I.V. after receiving cosmetic procedures at an unlicensed spa in Albuquerque. This marks the first documented case of H.I.V. transmission through cosmetic injection services.

A cluster of five individuals, including the three women, were found to be sharing highly similar H.I.V. strains. Four of these individuals had undergone platelet-rich plasma microneedling at the spa, while the fifth person, a man, had a sexual relationship with one of the infected women. Investigators are still trying to pinpoint the exact source of contamination.

The investigation began in 2018 when a patron who reported no behavioral risk factors was diagnosed with H.I.V. This led to a thorough public health investigation, uncovering disturbing findings at the spa. Inspections revealed unlabeled blood tubes, syringes in drawers, and even in trash cans.

The news has sparked concern among public health officials and consumers alike. It serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with receiving cosmetic procedures at unlicensed facilities. It is crucial for individuals to do their due diligence and research the credentials of any spa or clinic before undergoing any treatments.

