Title: Detroit Casino Workers Stage Historic Strike Demanding Better Wages

Detroit, MI – In an unprecedented move, thousands of casino workers in Detroit have embarked on a remarkable strike, affecting the operations of major establishments such as the MGM Grand, MotorCity Casino Hotel, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown. This marks the first strike by casino employees since these venues opened their doors some 25 years ago.

The walkout has emerged as a result of failed negotiations between the three casinos and unions representing 3,700 workers, who have united with a common goal – better wages for dealers, valets, housekeepers, and food and beverage workers. With the previous contract having expired only 12 hours before the strike began, talks were extended for half a day, but ultimately no agreement was reached.

These casino workers have been laboring under a three-year extension to a five-year contract since 2015, receiving minimal pay increases as a result of the pandemic’s financial impact. Since 2020, Detroit casino workers have seen a mere 3% raise, while local inflation has skyrocketed by 20%.

While MGM Grand Detroit and Hollywood Casino at Greektown have pledged to keep their doors open despite the strike, MotorCity Casino has yet to comment on its stance. The casinos intend to take lawful action to ensure shifts are covered, making every effort to continue providing entertainment and service to their customers.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown expressed disappointment over their rejected settlement offers but remains committed to engaging in discussions to resolve the ongoing labor dispute. As the strike unfolds, certain services such as valet parking and restaurant operations may be limited, although self-parking garages, self-serve beverage stations, slot machines, and table games remain accessible. Additionally, dining vouchers will be honored at nearby eateries.

This casino strike aligns with other significant labor movements sweeping the nation, including the United Auto Workers’ walkout and a strike by film and television actors. These concurrent demonstrations underscore the growing unrest among workers demanding fair compensation and improved working conditions.

As the strike progresses, the McCreary County Record will closely monitor developments and provide updates regarding this historic demonstration and its implications for the welfare of casino workers in Detroit.

