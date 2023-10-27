CDC Advisers Approve Routine Use of MPOX Vaccine for High-Risk Individuals

Title: CDC Advisory Panel Recommends Double Dose of Jynneos Vaccine for High-Risk Individuals

Subtitle: Jynneos vaccination urged for men who have sex with men and others at risk of mpox infection

[McCreary County, USA] – In a recent development, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that its advisory panel has recommended the administration of two doses of the Jynneos vaccine for men who have sex with men (MSM) and other high-risk individuals for mpox infection. The panel’s recommendation, which aims to prevent future outbreaks, has gained unanimous support.

Previously, the CDC had advised high-risk individuals to get vaccinated during the mpox outbreak. However, the new recommendations propose ongoing vaccination regardless of the presence of a public health emergency. This decision further emphasizes the critical need to protect vulnerable populations, even after the current mpox crisis has subsided.

The suggested guidelines define high-risk individuals as MSM, transgender and non-binary individuals, those recently diagnosed with sexually transmitted diseases, individuals with multiple sex partners, individuals engaging in sexual activities at commercial venues or large public events in mpox-prone areas, as well as those with sexual partners exhibiting any of these risks.

The significance of this recommendation is underscored by the devastating impact of the 2022-2023 mpox outbreak in the United States. It resulted in more than 31,000 Americans contracting the virus, leading to the unfortunate loss of 55 lives. Of those infected, a majority were gay men.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the Director of the CDC, now holds the key to final approval for the panel’s proposal. If the recommendation passes, it is estimated that over 2 million individuals in the US will become eligible for mpox vaccination. Shockingly, currently, only 23% of eligible individuals have received the two recommended doses of the Jynneos vaccine.

Bavarian Nordic, the manufacturer of Jynneos, has announced plans to launch the vaccine commercially in the US during the first half of 2024. This development aims to ensure broader access to the vaccine for high-risk individuals and minimize the impact of potential future outbreaks.

The McCreary County Record urges its readers, especially those falling under the high-risk category, to stay updated with the latest information from the CDC and consult healthcare professionals regarding the vaccination requirements. Taking preventive measures can safeguard both individual health and the well-being of the wider community.

