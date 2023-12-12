CDC Issues Disease Alert Following Recent Deaths

Title: Deadly Tick-Borne Illness Strikes Southern California, CDC Issues Warning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an urgent advisory regarding the alarming increase in cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a dangerous tick-borne illness. Southern California has reported several cases, with five people being hospitalized since July. Tragically, three individuals, including two children, have succumbed to the disease.

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is a potentially fatal condition, and quick diagnosis and treatment are crucial. Shockingly, half of the patients die within just eight days of falling ill if not treated promptly. The early symptoms of the illness, such as low-grade fever, a headache, and gastrointestinal discomfort, are often overlooked and not considered serious or unique.

Detecting Rocky Mountain spotted fever becomes challenging as the symptoms mimic those of many other common ailments. Consequently, the disease is frequently misdiagnosed or not diagnosed in time. Infected ticks are responsible for spreading the infection, and patients often cannot recall being bitten.

In response to this outbreak, health care providers are advised to promptly administer the antibiotic doxycycline to anyone exhibiting symptoms, even before test results are available. This recommendation particularly applies to individuals who have recently visited northern Mexico, where the disease is endemic.

Reports indicate that all five patients had recently been to Tecate, a city in the northern Mexican state of Baja California, within two weeks of falling ill. Northern Mexico, as well as certain regions in southwestern United States, are known to have a high prevalence of Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Although the fatality rate in Mexico can rise up to a staggering 40%, the rates within the United States are comparatively lower. Nevertheless, the increasing number of cases in Southern California raises concerns, warranting heightened vigilance and preventive measures.

Importantly, it is worth noting that Rocky Mountain spotted fever is not transmitted from person to person. Instead, it is primarily spread through tick bites, particularly by brown dog ticks prevalent in the region.

The CDC urges individuals residing in or visiting areas at risk to take precautions and employ effective tick-prevention strategies. These measures include wearing protective clothing, applying insect repellent, and performing frequent tick checks when spending time outdoors.

The McCreary County Record advises its readership to stay informed and take necessary precautions to mitigate the risk of contracting Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Remember, prevention and early medical attention can be life-saving in the face of this rapidly emerging health threat.