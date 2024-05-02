Closing Arguments Conclude in Google Antitrust Trial

Tech giants like Google are currently facing legal challenges for their alleged monopolistic behavior, with Google’s antitrust trial being seen as a major milestone in regulating big tech companies. Experts predict that this trial will set a legal precedent for other tech companies to follow.

At the center of the antitrust case against Google is its dominance in online search. The Justice Department claims that Google’s search engine conducts nearly 90% of all web searches, giving it a significant advantage over its competitors.

In order to maintain its dominant position, Google reportedly spent a whopping $26.3 billion in 2021 to become the default search engine on popular browsers like Apple’s Safari. In return, Apple allegedly received about $18 billion from Google for granting it the default search engine status.

This cozy arrangement between Google and Apple has raised concerns among regulators and lawmakers, who believe that it gives Google an unfair advantage in the online search market. By ensuring that its search engine is the default option on popular browsers, Google is able to control a significant portion of online search traffic.

The outcome of Google’s antitrust trial will have far-reaching implications for the tech industry as a whole. It could potentially lead to stricter regulation of big tech companies and reshape the competitive landscape of the online search market. As the trial unfolds, all eyes will be on Google and the legal precedent it sets for other tech giants.