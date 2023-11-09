Deer Consumption near Clarks Marsh in Iosco County: A Warning for Hunters – McCreary County Record

Title: Caution Urged for Hunters in Oscoda Township After PFAS Found in Deer Near Clark’s Marsh

Oscoda Township, Michigan – Hunters in the area are being cautioned against consuming venison from deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh due to the presence of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and other per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) in their bodies. Research has indicated that deer within this proximity to the marsh are more likely to have PFAS in their livers and muscle tissue, posing potential health risks to those who consume them.

PFOS, a chemical component of PFAS, has been associated with various negative health effects, including liver damage, high cholesterol, and reduced fertility. With Clark’s Marsh already grappling with several health advisories, including a Do Not Eat fish advisory in 2012, a Do Not Eat deer advisory in 2018, and a Do Not Eat resident aquatic and semi-aquatic wildlife advisory in 2019, the recent discovery of PFAS in deer further highlights the contamination issues faced by the area.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued cautionary measures against consuming any fish, resident aquatic or semi-aquatic wildlife from Clark’s Marsh. This includes muskrats, frogs, snails, turtles, and crayfish, among other species. In addition, the MDHHS advises against consuming organs from fish, deer, or other wild game from any location in the state, as these organs have the potential to accumulate various chemicals, including PFAS.

PFAS are man-made chemicals, including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and PFOS, widely used in manufacturing, firefighting, and numerous consumer products. These chemicals are known to persist in the environment and the human body over time, eventually finding their way into fish and wildlife. Human exposure to PFAS can occur through contaminated water or food, as well as through the use of products containing PFAS.

While the full extent of low-level PFAS exposure on human health is still uncertain, animal studies exposed to high amounts of these chemicals have suggested negative impacts on growth, development, reproduction, thyroid function, the immune system, and liver health.

As Oscoda Township residents are advised to exercise caution, the situation calls for ongoing monitoring and remediation efforts by local authorities, including the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, to address the PFAS contamination issue plaguing Clark’s Marsh and surrounding areas. Public awareness and education campaigns are crucial to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the local community as they enjoy the natural resources the region has to offer.

The McCreary County Record will continue to follow developments related to this story and report on any new information that arises.