– Discover how to track pollen levels near you with McCreary County Record

Allergy Season Brings Misery to Millions Across the US

As allergy season kicks into high gear, tens of millions of Americans are bracing themselves for the usual onslaught of runny noses, itchy eyes, coughing, and sneezing. Experts are offering tips to help keep allergies at bay, including avoiding exposure to pollen, keeping windows closed, changing clothes when coming inside, and using pollen trackers to plan outdoor activities.

The three main types of pollen – tree pollen, grass pollen, and weed pollen – are the usual suspects behind allergy symptoms. Common culprits include birch, cedar, cottonwood, and Bermuda grass. Over-the-counter nasal sprays and antihistamines can help alleviate symptoms, while immunotherapies in the form of shots and oral drops can desensitize the immune system to allergens.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has released its annual ranking of the most challenging cities for allergies, with Wichita, Virginia Beach, Greenville, Dallas, and Oklahoma City topping the list. Experts believe that this year’s allergy season started earlier and is expected to be longer due to warm weather, with climate change cited as a factor in longer and more intense allergy seasons.

So as allergy season swings into full force, make sure to take precautions to minimize your exposure to pollen and seek relief with the help of over-the-counter medications or immunotherapy. Stay informed and stay prepared to tackle allergy symptoms head-on.