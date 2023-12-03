Egg suppliers ordered to pay $17.7 million by federal jury for price gouging in 2000s – McCreary County Record

Title: Major Egg Producers Ordered to Pay $53 Million in Damages Following Conspiracy Trial

McCreary County Record – In a groundbreaking ruling, a federal jury based in Illinois has ordered a staggering $17.7 million in damages, which were tripled to over $53 million, to be paid by major egg producers. These companies have been found guilty of conspiring to limit the domestic egg supply in the United States, leading to increased product prices between 2004 and 2008.

The verdict holds significant importance, as the damages awarded were automatically tripled under federal antitrust law. The defendants, which include Cal-Maine Foods, United Egg Producers, United States Egg Marketers, and Rose Acre Farms, have denied the claims and expressed their intent to appeal the decision.

The lawsuit was initiated by prominent food manufacturers such as Kraft Foods Global, The Kellogg Company, General Mills, and Nestle USA, who joined forces as plaintiffs. Their allegations were substantiated by evidence of various methods employed by the egg suppliers to restrict the domestic egg supply, effectively driving up prices.

Rose Acre Farms, the second-largest egg producer in the U.S., swiftly denied any involvement in price-fixing activities and vowed to explore all legal avenues, including an appeal. Similarly, Cal-Maine Foods, while respecting the jury’s decision, believes it did nothing wrong and is considering appealing as well.

In a surprising turn of events, John Rust, the former Chair of Rose Acre Farms, who is currently campaigning for the U.S. Senate in Indiana, plans to appeal the decision as well. Rust took the opportunity to criticize his opponent, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, accusing him of siding with “mega corporations over the American farmer.”

In response to Rust’s criticism, Banks swiftly labeled Rust a “crook” and garnered endorsements from the Indiana Republican Party and former President Donald Trump in the heated Senate race. Concurrently, Rust is embroiled in another legal battle, suing Indiana’s Secretary of State over a contested state law that threatens to prevent his name from appearing on the primary ballot.

The outcome of this landmark verdict is expected to have far-reaching implications for the industry, aiming to hold major corporations accountable for any anti-competitive practices that adversely affect consumer prices.

As the egg producers gear up to mount their appeals, the nationwide debate surrounding corporate responsibility, fair competition, and the impact on everyday consumers continues to intensify. The McCreary County Record will closely monitor and report on any further developments in this significant case.