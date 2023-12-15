Expert Panel Advises Early Counseling for Childhood Obesity – McCreary County Record

Title: U.S. Panel Recommends Intensive Counseling for Childhood Obesity

McCreary County Record – In a significant move to combat childhood obesity, a panel of U.S. experts has recommended that children with obesity receive intensified counseling from the age of 6. The new guidelines aim to promote healthy diet and exercise habits in children and adolescents in an effort to improve their quality of life.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an influential panel of national experts, had previously recommended screening for obesity to start at age 6 in 2017. This latest recommendation takes it a step further by emphasizing the importance of intensive behavioral interventions for effective weight management and long-term health.

Studies have consistently shown the benefits of intensive counseling in achieving a healthy weight and improving overall well-being in children and adolescents. The proposed interventions would involve a comprehensive approach, including at least 26 hours of counseling with one or more health professionals. These sessions would cover physical activity, behavior change support, and education on healthy eating habits.

The panel, known for their rigorous evaluation of evidence, graded the effectiveness of these interventions as “B,” indicating a high level of certainty about achieving at least moderate benefits. Therefore, this recommendation carries significant weight and is likely to influence the future of obesity treatment.

Childhood obesity is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) higher than 95% of individuals of the same age and gender. Alarmingly, almost 1 in 5 children and teenagers in the United States fall into this category, highlighting the urgent need for effective interventions.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also supports the idea of intensive treatment for childhood obesity, recommending 26 or more hours of lifestyle support over a three- to 12-month period. In specific cases, such as severe obesity, the academy advises weight-loss drugs for children aged 12 and above and suggests evaluation for surgery for adolescents aged 13 and older.

The task force’s draft recommendation is open for public comment until January 16th. It represents a significant step toward combating the obesity epidemic among children and adolescents and provides valuable guidance for healthcare providers, parents, and policymakers.

If adopted, these guidelines have the potential to transform the lives of countless young individuals by instilling healthy habits from an early age. By addressing multiple risk factors, including socioecological, environmental, and genetic influences, the interventions could offer a comprehensive solution to this growing public health concern.

The McCreary County Record encourages readers to participate in the ongoing public comment process and share their insights on how best to address childhood obesity. Together, we can create a healthier future for our children.