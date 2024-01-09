Face masks reintroduced in patient-care areas by LifeBridge, UMMS – McCreary County Record

LifeBridge Health and the University of Maryland Medical System have made the decision to reinstate face mask requirements in all patient-care areas. The move comes as a response to a surge in respiratory illnesses and hospitalizations following the holiday season. According to Leslie Simmons, COO of LifeBridge Health, other medical facilities are likely to follow suit in order to maintain a consistent message to patients.

The decision to require face masks is expected to remain in place until the end of January and may become the new normal during this post-holiday period when illnesses tend to peak. This measure is being taken to ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare workers amidst the ongoing pandemic.

In a related development, it has come to light that several City Council staff members in Baltimore City have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the council president has urged staff and guests to wear face masks in his office and during council chamber meetings. It is important to note that this guidance only applies to specific areas within City Hall and not the entire building.

The reinstatement of face mask requirements in healthcare settings and the growing precautions within City Hall reflect the rising concern over the spread of the virus. With the holiday season behind us, health officials and public institutions are taking proactive steps to mitigate the risks associated with increased gatherings and interactions.

As the situation continues to evolve, it is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and follow the guidance provided by healthcare professionals. Wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, and maintaining proper hygiene habits are essential in preventing further spread of the virus. The McCreary County Record will continue to monitor developments related to the pandemic and provide updates to keep our readers informed.