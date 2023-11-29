Flagging Pivot Ahead: Fed Likely Done Hiking Rates – McCreary County Record

Title: Federal Reserve Considers Rate Cut to Achieve “Soft Landing” for US Economy

Subtitle: Shift in Tone Signals Countdown to Anticipated Pivot

In a recent announcement, Federal Reserve policymakers have expressed their comfort in maintaining the current interest rates throughout the year. However, they are also considering a potential rate cut to engineer a “soft landing” for the US economy, according to the McCreary County Record.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller believes that the current policy is well-positioned to slow the economy and reach a 2% inflation target without causing a rise in unemployment. Nonetheless, if inflation continues to decrease over the coming months, there is a possibility for the policy rate to be lowered.

Although policymakers have signaled a potential rate cut, they have also emphasized that additional rate increases could still happen if there is an unexpected resurgence of price pressures in the future.

Following Waller’s remarks, bond yields have fallen, indicating that traders are now pricing in rate cuts as early as May and projecting a decrease of more than a full percentage point by 2024.

Waller’s comments come with the usual caveats and uncertainties about future economic activity. More insights into the Federal Reserve’s plans are expected in Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming remarks on Friday.

The recent drop in inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index, from 7.1% to 3.4% has contributed to this shift in tone. The Federal Reserve targets a 2% inflation rate and attributes the decline to improvements in supply and increased borrowing costs.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee has warned against being overly restrictive once inflation is back on track. On the other hand, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman has suggested the possibility of another rate hike, pending further economic data.

The next Federal Reserve meeting will take into account new inflation data, a monthly jobs report, and other relevant data before making any decisions regarding interest rates. Waller notes positive recent data, including stable consumer prices, weakening retail spending, a balanced job market, and a decline in long-term interest rates. However, overall financial conditions remain relatively tight.

As the Federal Reserve prepares to address potential changes to interest rates, the financial markets are eagerly anticipating the outcome and closely monitoring economic indicators for further insights into the direction of the US economy.