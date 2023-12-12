Flu Activity High in McCreary County as COVID, RSV Cases Continue to Rise

Flu Activity Reaches High Levels as Cases Spike Nationwide

Flu activity in New Jersey has recently surged from moderate to high, mirroring a worrying trend across the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu cases increased by 6.8% nationwide last week, with the A(H1N1) strain being the most frequently reported.

Tragically, four children lost their lives to the flu in the same week, bringing the total number of flu-related deaths this season to 12. The CDC estimated that at least 2.6 million individuals have fallen ill with the flu, resulting in 26,000 hospitalizations and 1,600 deaths so far.

Moreover, the situation seems dire in 15 states, including New Jersey and New York City, where flu activity is considered high or very high. The CDC warns that the number of flu cases will likely continue to rise, projecting 4,500 to 15,000 flu hospitalizations for the week ending December 23rd.

Adding further concern, COVID-19 hospitalizations have also seen a national increase of 10% during the week ending November 25th. Additionally, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases have been rapidly rising since mid-September, peaking in late November and early December.

In response to these concerning developments, CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen stressed the importance of receiving updated vaccines for COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. She also recommended additional precautions such as avoiding contact with sick individuals, thorough handwashing, improving ventilation, and wearing masks in public settings.

Individuals who are feeling unwell are strongly advised to stay at home, get tested for COVID-19, and seek appropriate treatment. In an effort to combat the surging COVID-19 numbers, the federal government has made free COVID-19 tests available for every household in the United States.

The McCreary County community should remain vigilant as flu cases rise in the area. Taking preventative measures, such as getting vaccinated and following CDC guidelines, will be essential in reducing the spread of both the flu and COVID-19. Stay informed, stay protected, and stay healthy.