Flu activity on the rise in McCreary County; stay informed with McCreary County Record

Title: U.S. Experiences High Flu Activity as Season Begins Early

In an unexpected turn, the United States is already grappling with the start of flu season, as various states report a surge in cases. As the influenza virus spreads its grip, concerns arise over challenges in tracking flu cases amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several states have reported high levels of flu activity. Louisiana experienced extremely high flu activity last week, while Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico, and South Carolina also reported significant flu cases. The District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, previously declared as experiencing influenza epidemics earlier this month, have been impacted by high flu activity as well.

Breaking the typical flu season pattern, which usually ramps up in December or January, this year, the virus made an early entrance in November. In 2020, the flu season started as early as October, signaling a concerning trend.

Flu activity has also been on the rise in additional states. Moderate but rising flu activity has been reported in New York City, Arkansas, California, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Alaska, which had previously experienced high flu activity for a few weeks, did not report data last week.

However, tracking flu cases during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presents a significant challenge. The overlapping symptoms of both illnesses contribute to underreporting, as many flu cases are not tested. Consequently, the current flu season’s numbers may not accurately reflect the true extent of the virus’s impact.

While the current dominant flu strain typically results in fewer hospitalizations and deaths in the elderly, who are most vulnerable to the flu, this fall has already seen at least 490 flu-related deaths, including one child. The potential impact on vulnerable populations remains a cause for concern.

The effectiveness of flu vaccines this season is still uncertain. However, the available shots are well-matched to the flu strains currently circulating. Despite this, vaccination rates have decreased compared to the previous year. As of now, only approximately 35% of U.S. adults and 33% of children have been vaccinated against the flu.

Comparatively, flu vaccination rates remain higher than those for COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The current recommended COVID-19 shot has been received by a mere 14% of adults and 5% of children. Additionally, only around 13.5% of adults aged 60 and older have received one of the available RSV shots.

As the flu season gains momentum and challenges persist in tracking cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials urge the public to remain vigilant. Getting vaccinated against the flu and following preventive measures such as hand hygiene, wearing masks, and social distancing are essential in curbing the spread of the virus and protecting vulnerable populations.

