H5N1 virus found in chickens leads to temporary closure of largest egg producer in Texas

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., the largest producer of fresh eggs in the United States, has announced the temporary closure of one of its facilities in Texas following a devastating outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1 bird flu). Almost two million birds were lost at the facility in Parmer County, with approximately 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets being depopulated after testing positive for the avian influenza.

As a result, production at the facility has come to a halt while Cal-Maine Foods follows protocols set by the USDA. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reported a rare case of a person in Texas testing positive for the bird flu, with exposure to infected dairy cattle suspected as the source.

This marks the second instance of a human contracting H5N1 in the United States, with the first case recorded in Colorado in 2022. The CDC emphasizes that the public health risk assessment for H5N1 remains low, but individuals with close or prolonged contact with infected birds or animals face a greater risk.

Last week, reports emerged of dairy cows in Texas and Kansas testing positive for bird flu, further underscoring the need for vigilance and caution. Cal-Maine Foods is actively working to secure production from other facilities to minimize disruptions for customers. The company is also collaborating with government officials and industry groups to address future outbreaks and enhance response efforts.

The ongoing situation serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by the poultry industry in combating avian influenza. As authorities continue to monitor and contain the spread of the virus, stakeholders are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard public health and food safety.