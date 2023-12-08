Historic Discovery: First Case of CWD Detected in Kentucky Deer

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal neurological disease affecting deer, has made its first appearance in Kentucky. The disturbing news comes as a 2 ½-year-old male white-tailed deer in Ballard County tested positive for the disease.

The infected deer was harvested by a hunter in November, not far from Paducah in western Kentucky. Following the hunter’s report, two independent tests were conducted, confirming the presence of abnormal proteins that cause CWD.

Symptoms of CWD include foaming at the mouth, emaciation, and a lack of muscle control. Fortunately, there have been no confirmed cases of the disease in humans. However, officials are urging caution, recommending individuals to limit their contact with sick deer and avoid consuming meat from deer with CWD.

Kentucky wildlife officials are leaving no stone unturned in their response to this alarming development. They are collaborating with local and state partners to determine the next steps for detection and mitigation of the disease.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commissioner, Rich Storm, expressed that preparations for this event were made proactively through the CWD Response Plan, which has been in development for the past two decades. These precautionary measures demonstrate the dedication of officials to safeguard the deer population.

In an effort to contain the spread of CWD, citizens are encouraged to contribute by reporting sick deer through an online portal. Additionally, individuals can play a vital role by donating the heads of legally harvested and telechecked deer for CWD testing. This will provide further insight into the prevalence of the disease and help authorities implement targeted measures.

As Kentucky residents are reminded to remain vigilant, the McCreary County Record will continue to provide updates on CWD in the interest of public safety and the preservation of wildlife.