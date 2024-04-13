Husband of Former Cheerleader Shares Tragic Story of Stillbirth and Loss

Former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Krystal “Krissy” Anderson tragically passed away at the age of 40 after the stillbirth of her daughter, Charlotte Willow Anderson. Her husband, Clayton Anderson, shared that she died of cardiac arrest due to sepsis, raising concerns about the healthcare system’s treatment of Black women during pregnancy.

Krystal had experienced a previous stillbirth and a miscarriage scare before the stillbirth of Charlotte. She had undergone a cerclage procedure at 16 weeks but later developed severe sepsis. Despite multiple surgeries, Krystal lost her life on March 20, leaving behind a grieving husband and community.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, the hospital where Krystal was treated, declined to comment on her case. Black maternal mortality rates in the U.S. are significantly higher than white maternal mortality rates, with recent studies also indicating that minority women may be more at risk for sepsis.

As a software engineer, Krystal made valuable contributions to healthcare. She was also a cherished member of the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleading team, and the team has vowed to honor her legacy. Her tragic passing has sparked conversations about the need for improved healthcare for Black women during pregnancy and beyond. The community mourns the loss of a talented individual and advocate for change.