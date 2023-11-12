Insufficient Tipping Uncovered in Recent Pew Research Poll – McCreary County Record

New Study Reveals Majority of Americans Are Not Tipping Adequately

A recent poll conducted by the Pew Research Center has shed light on the tipping habits of Americans, revealing that a majority of diners are not leaving adequate tips for their servers. The findings of this study, which surveyed a diverse group of individuals across the country, have raised concerns about the impact on service industry workers and the increasing confusion surrounding tipping etiquette.

According to the poll, a staggering 57% of American diners tip 15% or less for a typical sit-down meal. Even more concerning, 2% of people admitted that they wouldn’t leave any tip at all. The study also found that only approximately 22% of people leave a tip of 20% or more, which is often considered the standard for excellent service.

The research further revealed that tipping habits vary among different age groups and income levels. Younger adults tend to be more generous with their tips compared to their older counterparts. Additionally, individuals who earn higher incomes are more likely to leave larger tips.

Interestingly, the location of a dining establishment also plays a role in tipping habits. The study found that only about 25% of Americans said they usually or frequently tip at fast-casual restaurants or coffee shops. This suggests that tipping may be more common in traditional sit-down restaurants compared to other types of eateries.

One factor contributing to the frustration surrounding tipping is the increasing number of businesses expecting gratuities in various situations outside of restaurants. The survey revealed that 72% of respondents believe tipping is now expected in more places than it was five years ago. This change has led to confusion among Americans, particularly when it comes to situations such as hotel stays, haircuts, or rideshares.

To address this uncertainty and ensure that staff receive adequate tips, many bars and nightclubs have started including gratuity in the bill. While this may alleviate some of the confusion, some individuals argue that service fees take away the freedom to tip based on personal preference and the quality of service received.

Overall, the Pew researchers emphasize the need for greater clarity and education regarding tipping etiquette in the United States. As Americans are increasingly asked to tip in various contexts, many don’t feel confident about when and how much to tip. This study serves as a reminder that tipping should be a fair and rewarding practice that recognizes the hard work and dedication of service industry workers.