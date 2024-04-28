Interpreting Your Cough: Understanding the Different Types and What They Could Indicate

A persistent cough could be a sign of lung cancer, doctors warn

In a recent study, doctors have highlighted the importance of paying attention to a prolonged cough, as it could be a sign of a serious underlying condition such as lung cancer. According to experts, while a cough is often a natural reflex action to clear airways of mucus and irritants, a persistent cough accompanied by breathlessness and coughing up blood should not be ignored.

Different types of coughs can be caused by a variety of factors such as allergies, asthma, acid reflux, infections, or heart conditions. Dry coughs, for example, may be caused by allergies, asthma, or acid reflux and can be persistent, while wet coughs are often caused by infections or allergies and can be relieved by staying hydrated and using nasal sprays.

Experts advise that a chronic cough lasting more than three weeks should be investigated by a doctor, as it could be a sign of a more serious underlying condition. Chronic coughs can be caused by various factors such as asthma, allergies, acid reflux, or smoking.

Individuals experiencing persistent coughs along with red flag symptoms like weight loss, night sweats, and coughing up blood should get checked for lung cancer, experts recommend. While lung cancer is most common in older individuals and is often caused by smoking, it can also affect non-smokers.

In conclusion, experts warn that a persistent cough should not be taken lightly and urge individuals to seek medical advice if they have been coughing for an extended period of time. Early detection and treatment can greatly improve outcomes for individuals with lung cancer.