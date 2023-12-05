Is It Still Time to Get a Flu Shot? – McCreary County Record

Annual flu vaccine campaigns in the United States are underway as early September rolls around, marking the start of efforts to prevent the spread of the virus as temperatures cool down. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that most people get vaccinated as soon as updated shots become available, highlighting the importance of early action to combat the flu.

However, experts stress that even getting vaccinated late in the season is better than skipping it entirely. The CDC emphasizes that it’s never too late to get vaccinated, as any time during the flu season can help prevent illness and reduce the severity of symptoms. This is particularly crucial given that the flu season in the US runs from October to May, with February usually marking the peak of flu activity.

Despite variations in effectiveness from season to season, vaccines continue to play a vital role in protecting public health. Studies have shown that they can lower the chances of hospitalization and save lives, especially for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, older adults, and young children. In one study conducted in 2022, researchers found that the flu vaccine reduced children’s risk of severe influenza by an impressive 75 percent.

With flu season looming, health authorities are urging individuals to take advantage of the available flu vaccines to safeguard their well-being and that of those around them. The CDC encourages everyone older than six months to get vaccinated, emphasizing the importance of this preventive measure in reducing the impact of the flu on communities.

As individuals line up to get their flu shots, it becomes evident that timely vaccination remains a crucial tool in the fight against the virus. By taking proactive steps to protect themselves and their loved ones, individuals can contribute to minimizing the impact of the flu and ensuring a healthier and safer community.