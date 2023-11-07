Ketamine emerges as a promising treatment for pain and depression, raising concerns of unregulated growth

Title: The Controversial Rise of Ketamine: A Promising Pain and Depression Treatment or a New “Wild West”?

Ketamine, a surgical drug primarily used as an anesthetic, has seen a significant increase in its prescription rates for various conditions like pain, depression, and anxiety. This surge in popularity is attributed to its affordability and its accessibility to most physicians and some nurses, regardless of their training levels. However, concerns regarding the drug’s safety, abuse potential, and limited research on its effectiveness have sparked a heated debate within the medical community.

A recent study revealed that approximately one-third of patients who received ketamine reported experiencing significant side effects, including hallucinations and visual disturbances. This raises concerns about patient well-being and the overall safety of ketamine as a treatment option. Furthermore, it has not been found to reduce opioid prescribing rates, which is a common goal in pain management.

This growing tendency to prescribe ketamine for pain management has drawn comparisons to the overprescribing of opioids, which contributed to the ongoing opioid crisis plaguing the country. Though originally approved as an anesthetic, ketamine can produce psychedelic experiences at lower doses. Some practitioners argue that these psychedelic experiences are an essential part of the drug’s therapeutic effect.

The demand for ketamine has surged by over 500% since 2017, with clinics and telehealth services emerging to meet the growing need. These clinics offer ketamine as a treatment option, despite the limited evidence surrounding its efficacy. In addition, ketamine nasal sprays and tablets are available, even though they are not FDA-approved.

Industry professionals liken the current prescribing landscape for ketamine to the “wild west” due to the lack of regulation and oversight. Ketamine can cause immediate side effects and potential long-term neurological damage, such as bladder damage. The FDA has voiced concerns over compounded versions of ketamine and labeled it a high-risk drug. However, compounding pharmacies, which produce these variants, are overseen by state officials rather than the FDA.

Regulators face significant challenges in governing the flourishing ketamine clinic industry, and there are doubts about whether they can effectively regulate the off-label use of ketamine. Despite the FDA’s limited leverage over physicians promoting ketamine, even with misleading or exaggerated claims, experts believe that further regulation and oversight are necessary to ensure patient safety and prevent potential abuse.

As the use of ketamine continues to grow, it remains to be seen whether regulators can effectively navigate the complex landscape and strike the right balance between accessibility and patient safety.

