KFF survey finds 1 in 8 adults in the US have taken Ozempic or another GLP-1 drug

A recent survey conducted by the McCreary County Record has revealed some eye-opening statistics about the use of GLP-1 drugs in the United States. According to the survey, 1 in 8 adults in the US has used a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic or Mounjaro, with about 6% currently using a prescription. These drugs are commonly used to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease, but a surprising 40% of adults admitted to using them solely for weight loss.

However, the high demand for these medications has led to shortages, as reported by the FDA. Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has stated that 25,000 people in the US are starting Wegovy each week, contributing to the scarcity of GLP-1 drugs on the market. Affordability is another concern, with a month’s supply of these medications costing around $1,000, making it difficult for some individuals to access the treatment they need.

Furthermore, the survey found that Medicare does not cover prescription weight-loss drugs, despite the majority of adults believing that this policy should change. This has left many individuals without insurance coverage for their medications, adding to the financial burden of managing chronic conditions.

The FDA has also issued a warning against compounded versions of semaglutide, a common GLP-1 drug, that are not regulated or approved. This raises concerns about the safety and effectiveness of these unregulated medications being sold to consumers.

In terms of obtaining GLP-1 drugs, the survey found that the majority of adults get their prescriptions from a primary care doctor or specialist. However, some individuals are turning to online providers or even medical spas to access these medications, highlighting the need for better regulation and oversight in the distribution of GLP-1 drugs.

Overall, the survey sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals in accessing and affording GLP-1 drugs in the US, as well as the varying reasons for their use. The findings are based on responses from nearly 1,500 adults collected in April, providing valuable insights into the current landscape of GLP-1 drug usage in the country.