Title: Groundbreaking Lung Cancer Treatment Tagrisso Shown to Reduce Recurrence and Improve Survival Rates

McCreary County, KY – The groundbreaking lung cancer drug, Osimertinib, also known as Tagrisso, is now available to patients in the 1B-3A stage of the disease who have undergone tumor-removal surgery and possess a specific genetic mutation. A recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine highlights the drug’s unprecedented ability to decrease the risk of recurrent cancer by up to 73% and the risk of death by up to 51% in eligible patients.

Medical professionals are hailing these results as “earth-shattering” and a “groundbreaking” breakthrough in the quest to improve survival rates for lung cancer patients. Even those in the advanced stage 4, who possess the genetic mutation, are eligible to benefit from Tagrisso, irrespective of whether or not they have undergone surgery.

Determining if a patient has the genetic mutation for which Tagrisso can be prescribed is a swift and straightforward process. A tissue sample or a simple blood test can be used to confirm the presence of the mutation.

Contrary to common assumptions, lung cancer is not solely a disease associated with smoking. Shockingly, over 30% of individuals diagnosed with lung cancer have never smoked, and a significant proportion of these patients are women.

The aim of prescribing Tagrisso upfront is to shrink tumors before surgery, significantly increasing the chances of successful tumor removal. Many patients, like Kim Mosko, have embraced Tagrisso as a potential preventive measure against the recurrence of lung cancer. Having been on the drug for 3 ½ months, she is optimistic about its long-term effectiveness.

However, it’s important to note that Tagrisso does carry some potential side effects. Low blood cell counts, diarrhea, rash, and fatigue are a few examples. Patients experiencing any bothersome or persistent side effects are urged to consult their healthcare provider or report them to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

To ensure patients have access to comprehensive safety information, AstraZeneca, the manufacturer of Tagrisso, provides detailed resources on their official website.

With Tagrisso’s remarkable efficacy in reducing recurrence and improving survival rates, lung cancer patients now have a revolutionary treatment option that holds the potential to change their lives for the better.