McCreary County Record: UN member nations vote overwhelmingly to back Palestinian membership bid

The United Nations General Assembly recently made headlines as it passed a resolution in support of Palestinian membership with an overwhelming majority. The resolution calls on the UN Security Council to reconsider Palestinian membership favorably, granting the Palestinian Authority new rights and privileges.

Before the vote, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN spoke passionately about the situation in Gaza, garnering support for the resolution. However, Israel’s Foreign Minister condemned the decision, labeling it as absurd and warning that the US may likely veto a Security Council request for Palestinian membership.

Israel’s Ambassador accused supporters of the resolution of advancing the establishment of a “Palestinian terror state,” sparking controversy within the General Assembly. Despite this, a UN spokesman defended the UN charter amid criticism from Israel’s Ambassador.

As a result of the resolution, the Palestinian Authority’s status as a non-member observer entity has been upgraded to a non-member observer state, similar to the Vatican. This signifies a significant step forward for Palestinian representation within the international community.

