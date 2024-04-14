McCreary County Record: CDC warns of renewed threat from measles spike

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about a concerning spike in measles cases that is posing a renewed threat to the disease’s elimination in the United States. According to a report released by the CDC on Thursday, there have been more than 120 cases of measles reported so far this year, which is double the number reported for all of last year.

The increase in measles cases is largely attributed to people not getting vaccinated, leading to a decrease in vaccination coverage. In 2019, there were over 1,200 cases reported in 31 states, with the majority of cases occurring in undervaccinated communities in New York state.

Global measles cases are also on the rise, with around 9 million cases reported in 2022. Nearly half of the cases in the U.S. occurred among children under 5 years old, and nearly a third came from adults 20 years and older.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, and a characteristic rash that spreads across the body. The virus can also lead to severe complications such as brain swelling, pneumonia, and even death.

Federal health officials are urging all children to receive two doses of the measles vaccine, and adults who are planning to travel abroad or women who are considering pregnancy should check their vaccination status.

The CDC warns that the U.S. could lose its measles elimination status if an outbreak continues for a year or more. It is crucial for individuals to prioritize getting vaccinated to prevent the spread of this highly contagious and potentially dangerous disease. Stay informed and take action to protect yourself and your community from measles.