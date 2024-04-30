McCreary County Record: CEO Noel Quinn to retire after HSBC beats first quarter earnings

In a surprising turn of events, HSBC has exceeded market expectations in its first quarter earnings report. The banking giant reported a revenue of $20.8 billion, surpassing predictions. Despite this success, Group CEO Noel Quinn announced his surprise departure from the company.

Although the pretax profit for the January to March period was slightly lower than the previous year, coming in at $12.65 billion, it still managed to beat analysts’ forecasts. However, the profit after tax income decreased to $10.84 billion.

In light of these results, HSBC has approved a first interim dividend of 10 cents per share, along with a special dividend of 21 cents per share. This comes after the completion of the sale of HSBC’s banking business in Canada.

Investors have been keeping a close eye on HSBC, as the banking industry continues to face challenges amid the ongoing global pandemic. Despite the positive earnings report, Quinn’s departure has raised some uncertainty about the future direction of the company.

Overall, HSBC’s performance in the first quarter signals a mix of success and challenges. The company will need to navigate these changes carefully to continue to thrive in the ever-evolving financial landscape. Stay tuned for more updates on HSBC’s next steps in the coming months.