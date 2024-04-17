McCreary County Record: Dow Jones Futures Rise as Stocks Shrug Off Powell; Super Micro Flashes Buy Signal

Stock Market Shows Resilience Despite Uncertainty

Dow Jones futures, S&P 500 futures, and Nasdaq futures all saw a slight increase overnight, giving hope to investors after a turbulent week. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell addressed the lack of progress on inflation goals and confirmed that interest rates would remain at their current levels.

Despite major indexes still lingering below their 50-day moving averages, leading stocks showed promising action in the market. ASML reported before Wednesday’s open, with expectations for Q1 earnings to take a significant hit. Meanwhile, United Airlines, Interactive Brokers, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services released mixed earnings reports on Tuesday.

Nvidia stock saw a boost, although it still struggled to reach key levels, while Super Micro experienced a surge. Sea Limited also showed positive movement toward a buy point, indicating potential growth in the near future.

Companies like Applied Materials, Lam Research, and KLA Corp. are setting up near entry points, offering opportunities for investors to capitalize on potential gains. However, Tesla stock broke below 2024 lows amidst continued uncertainty about the electric vehicle giant’s strategy.

The stock market rally continues to face pressure, with major indexes struggling to stay above their 50-day lines. Investors are advised to proceed with caution, avoiding adding exposure and prioritizing stocks showing relative strength or holding key levels.

