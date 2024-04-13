McCreary County Record explores impact of $20 fast-food minimum wage on working class and small businesses

Justin Foronda, the founder of Hifi Kitchen in Los Angeles, is making headlines for his stance on supporting a higher minimum wage and paying his employees generously. Foronda, a second-generation entrepreneur from Historic Filipinotown, opened Hifi Kitchen in 2019 and has been a strong advocate for fair compensation for workers.

Recently, California implemented a new minimum wage for fast-food workers, which has had an immediate impact on businesses like Hifi Kitchen. The increased compensation that Foronda had planned to offer his employees now quickly becomes the new minimum, putting pressure on small business owners in the area.

Despite the challenges posed by the rising minimum wage, Foronda has kept Hifi Kitchen open during the pandemic by implementing various strategies such as hosting events and offering new specials. However, many small-business owners in Los Angeles are struggling with the permanent price disruptions caused by the pandemic, making it difficult to navigate the changing economic landscape.

Other businesses, like Paul’s Kitchen in downtown Los Angeles, have had to make tough decisions such as reducing hours and raising prices to stay afloat. The new minimum wage for fast-food workers aims to address income inequality, but it is creating additional stress for small businesses, especially those located in high-rent urban areas.

While a higher minimum wage can benefit communities by increasing spending power, small business owners must find ways to stay competitive and viable in these challenging times. For Foronda and others like him, the key is to adapt and innovate to ensure the long-term success of their businesses in the face of these economic challenges.