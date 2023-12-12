McCreary County Record: Ford reduces F-150 Lightning EV production to meet customer demand

Title: Ford Slows Production Plans for F-150 Lightning EV Pickup as Customer Demand Falls Short

McCreary County Record – In a surprising move, Ford has announced its decision to scale back production plans for its highly anticipated F-150 Lightning EV pickup. The original goal of manufacturing 150,000 vehicles annually by the end of the year has been revised to a more modest target of around 1,600 per week, which amounts to half the initial projection.

The American automaker justifies this decision by claiming that it is tailoring production to match customer demand. This suggests that the anticipated high demand for electric vehicles (EVs) may not be materializing as expected. Despite this setback, Ford reported record sales of nearly 4,400 F-150 Lightning trucks in November.

However, projections reveal that even if sales average 5,000 trucks per month next year, Ford will only be able to deliver approximately 60,000 vehicles for the entire year. Competition within the EV truck market is also intensifying, with industry giants such as Tesla, Rivian, and GM entering the scene, placing additional pressure on Ford.

One factor that could be affecting Ford’s initial projections is the pricing of the F-150 Lightning Pro, which starts at $49,995 and makes it more expensive than traditional gas-powered trucks. The higher price point might be deterring some potential buyers. In response to these challenges, Ford is focusing on continuous improvements for its current EVs, while concurrently developing second-generation EVs with more competitive pricing to drive profitability.

Despite the setbacks, Ford remains committed to its EV strategy. The company is investing a significant $12 billion in EV technologies and delaying production at battery plants to ensure long-term success. Ford has set an ambitious goal of achieving an 8% EBIT margin for its EV business by 2026.

The recent decision to temper production plans indicates that Ford is making necessary adjustments to align with market realities. As the EV market evolves and competition increases, manufacturers must adapt to changing demands and ensure the viability and profitability of their electric vehicle offerings.