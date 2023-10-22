McCreary County Record: Harvard researchers reveal that eating this food twice a week may double your diabetes risk

New Study Reveals Link Between Red Meat and Type 2 Diabetes Risk

A new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has shed further light on the potential risks of consuming red meat. According to the research conducted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, just two servings of red meat per week can significantly increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The study, which analyzed data spanning over 30 years, found that individuals who consumed the highest amounts of red meat were 62% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes compared to those who ate the least amount. Moreover, the research indicated that processed meats pose an even greater risk than unprocessed meats.

Specifically, every daily serving of processed red meat was found to increase the risk of type 2 diabetes by 46%, while each serving of unprocessed meat increased the risk by 24%. These findings emphasize the importance of making informed choices when it comes to food consumption.

On the other hand, the study also discovered a positive correlation between replacing red meat with plant-based proteins and a reduced risk of diabetes. Swapping out red meat for sources such as nuts and legumes was found to lower the risk by 30%. Similarly, incorporating a serving of dairy products into the diet lowered the risk by 22%.

These findings are significant in light of the alarming rates of diabetes in the United States. As of 2019, approximately 37.3 million Americans, accounting for 11.3% of the population, were affected by this chronic condition. With such high prevalence, it is crucial for individuals to be aware of the potential risks associated with their dietary choices.

In light of these findings, the study recommends limiting red meat consumption to no more than two servings per week. Instead, individuals are encouraged to opt for healthier protein sources such as nuts, legumes, and dairy products. By making these dietary changes, individuals can potentially reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Overall, this study serves as a reminder that making informed choices about what we eat can have a significant impact on our health. By carefully considering our food choices and opting for healthier alternatives, such as plant-based proteins, we can take steps towards reducing the risk of chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes.

