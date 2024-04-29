McCreary County Record: Health officials warn of potential measles exposure to over 150 individuals

West Virginia Reports First Measles Case in Over a Decade

West Virginia recently reported its first case of measles since 2009, raising concerns about the potential spread of the highly contagious virus. The patient, who tested positive for measles in Morgantown, was found to be under-vaccinated and had recently traveled internationally, according to the West Virginia Department of Health (WVDOH).

A total of 152 people were potentially exposed to the virus, with 62 lacking documentation of adequate immunization. The exposed individuals reside in various counties including Berkeley, Braxton, and Brooke. WVDOH is urging anyone who may have come into contact with the patient to seek medical attention immediately.

Measles is a serious respiratory illness that can lead to complications such as pneumonia and swelling of the brain. Symptoms of measles typically include fever, cough, runny nose, and a red rash. The virus spreads easily through the air and can remain contagious for several hours after an infected person has left the area.

This recent case serves as a reminder of the importance of vaccination in preventing the spread of preventable diseases. WVDOH emphasizes the need for all individuals to ensure they are up to date on their immunizations to protect themselves and others from potentially deadly illnesses.

As the investigation into the measles case continues, health officials are working to identify and notify all potentially exposed individuals. It is crucial for anyone who believes they may have been in contact with the patient to monitor their symptoms closely and seek medical advice promptly. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing situation.