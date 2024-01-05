McCreary County Record: Hospitals Mandating Masks as Flu and COVID-19 Cases Surge

Headline: Hospitals Nationwide Implement Mask Mandates and Visitor Restrictions Amid Surge in Respiratory Illnesses

In response to a surge in flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses following the holidays, hospitals across the United States have begun implementing mask mandates and visitor restrictions. While experts believe that this season’s illnesses won’t be as deadly as in previous years, the risk of hospitalizations and deaths remains significant.

Some major cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Massachusetts, have already implemented mask mandates in public hospitals, and certain hospitals have reinstated masking rules for their employees. The number of flu and COVID-19 cases has been steadily increasing, with 31 states reporting high levels of flu-like illness before Christmas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections are expected to continue growing in many states well into January. However, there is some optimism as flu and COVID-19 cases may peak by the end of this month and start to decline. Additionally, the current strain of the flu, although causing a surge in cases, is typically less severe in terms of deaths and hospitalizations compared to other strains.

Encouragingly, the current flu vaccines appear to be well-matched to the circulating strain this year. The CDC is urging individuals to get vaccinated and seek treatment for both the flu and COVID-19. Surprisingly, vaccination rates for both illnesses have been lower this year, with only 44% of U.S. adults receiving flu shots and 19% receiving an updated COVID-19 shot as of early December.

COVID-19 cases continue to cause more severe disease than the flu, although the rise in cases is not as dramatic. The CDC is closely monitoring a new variant of the coronavirus, known as JN.1 or omicron. However, there is currently no evidence to suggest that this variant causes more severe disease. Vaccines and antiviral medications remain effective against the JN.1 variant.

In addition to flu and COVID-19, hospitals are also dealing with disappointing vaccination rates against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Although RSV cases rose in the fall, they have since plateaued or decreased in some areas. To protect vulnerable populations such as infants and older individuals, hospitals are implementing visitor restrictions.

The prevalence of multiple respiratory illnesses simultaneously is posing challenges for hospitals in effectively treating patients. Healthcare professionals are working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals while navigating the complexities of this multi-faceted health crisis.

Overall, the nation is actively responding to the surge in respiratory illnesses, with hospitals taking proactive measures to mitigate the spread and protect the most vulnerable. It is crucial for individuals to follow guidelines, get vaccinated, and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms of the flu or COVID-19 to help curb the impact of these illnesses in their communities.