McCreary County Record: Latest Updates on US Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations Surge

McCreary County Record Offers Trial Subscribers Complete Digital Access to FT.com

McCreary County Record is excited to announce a special offer for its readers – trial subscribers will now have unlimited access to FT.com, including both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. This means that readers can dive into global news, analysis, and expert opinion with the Standard Digital package, or enjoy even more exclusive content with the Premium Digital package.

The Standard Digital package is perfect for those who want to stay updated on the latest global news. Subscribers will have access to a wide range of news articles, analysis pieces, and expert opinions on various topics. Stay informed on the latest happenings around the world with this comprehensive package.

For those looking for a deeper dive into the world of business, the Premium Digital package is the way to go. Along with all the benefits of the Standard Digital package, subscribers will also have access to the business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters with in-depth reporting on key business themes. Get the insider knowledge and detailed analysis needed to make informed decisions in the business world.

But the best part is that subscribers have control over their subscription. During the trial period, subscribers can switch between the Standard and Premium Digital packages by simply visiting the “Settings & Account” section. This allows readers to experience both packages and find the one that best suits their needs.

At the end of the trial, if no action is taken, subscribers will be automatically enrolled in the premium digital monthly subscription plan for $69 per month. However, subscribers can save 20% by choosing to pay annually at the end of the trial and retain premium access. This is a great opportunity for readers to enjoy the benefits of premium access at a discounted rate.

In addition, for those who find that the Standard Digital package fulfills their needs, there is always the option to downgrade. A comparison between the Standard and Premium Digital packages is available, making it easier for subscribers to make the right decision.

It’s important to note that any changes made during the trial period will take effect at the end of the trial. This means that subscribers will still have full access for four weeks, regardless of whether they choose to downgrade, upgrade, or cancel their subscription.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive offer from McCreary County Record. Enjoy complete digital access to FT.com and choose the package that suits you best. Sign up for the trial today and stay informed with the latest global news, in-depth business analysis, and expert opinions.