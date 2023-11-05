McCreary County Record: Live Updates on the Stock Market Today

Stocks Soar as Weaker Jobs Report Sparks Optimism over Interest Rates

In a surprising turn of events, stocks surged on Friday following a disappointing jobs report. The news prompted a decline in bond yields, signaling optimism among investors that the Federal Reserve’s plans to increase interest rates may be on hold.

Leading the charge was the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which gained an impressive 222.24 points, or 0.66%, ending the day at 34,061.32. The S&P 500 also climbed, marking its first five-day advance since June, with a 0.94% increase to 4,358.34. The Nasdaq Composite had an even more substantial gain, jumping 1.38% to 13,478.28.

This surge in the equities market has left investors hopeful that the Federal Reserve’s rate hike campaign could be coming to an end, resulting in significant weekly gains for all major indexes. The Dow recorded its best week since October 2022, up an impressive 5.07%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also had a stellar week, with gains of 5.85% and 6.61%, respectively, making it their best performance since November 2022.

The October jobs report provided the impetus for this market optimism, suggesting that the Fed’s attempts to cool the economy and mitigate inflation may be working. The report revealed that the U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs, falling below the consensus estimate of 170,000. Moreover, the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%, higher than the expected 3.8%. Average hourly earnings also missed expectations, rising by only 0.2% instead of the projected 0.3% increase.

These lower-than-expected figures on jobs have alleviated concerns about inflation and potential interest rate hikes, providing further support for the robust labor market. As a result, bond yields, which have been a major factor dampening the stock market in recent times, experienced a significant decline in response to the softer jobs report. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped over 9 basis points to 4.57%, down from last month’s high of 5%. Similarly, the 2-year Treasury yield lost 13 basis points to 4.8%.

Investors now anticipate that the Federal Reserve may delay its previously planned rate hikes, allowing the stock market to continue its bullish run. This newfound optimism has sparked hopes for a sustained recovery and growth in the equities market. Only time will tell how this story unfolds, but for now, investors are reveling in the positive news and enjoying the significant gains in their portfolios.