McCreary County Record: Meta Attorneys Seek Lawsuit Dismissal Regarding Extended Director Obligations

Attorneys representing Mark Zuckerberg and his company Meta have recently asked a Delaware judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a shareholder of the social media giant. The lawsuit argues that Meta’s directors should not solely prioritize the interests of their own company, but should also consider the broader societal and economic impacts of their actions.

The shareholder, McRitchie, claims that Meta’s relentless pursuit of profits has overshadowed the adverse effects of its products on society and the economy. According to the lawsuit, Meta’s social media platforms are to blame for contributing to various issues such as mental health problems, human trafficking, vaccine hesitancy, incitements to violence, and the spread of election misinformation.

McRitchie is advocating for what he calls a “portfolio theory” of corporate governance, which suggests that the company’s management should consider external factors that may influence Meta shareholders’ investments in other companies. In other words, he believes that Meta should not solely focus on its own profitability, but should also take into account the potential negative consequences of its actions on society and the economy.

However, attorneys for Meta firmly oppose McRitchie’s claims, arguing that they go against long-established Delaware corporate law. They assert that the lawsuit should be dismissed, as the shareholder is merely using it as a platform to present his theories on how companies should be operated.

While a ruling from the judge is still pending, it is highly likely that the case will ultimately reach Delaware’s Supreme Court for a final decision. The outcome of this legal battle could have significant implications not only for Meta but also for the broader debate surrounding corporate responsibility and the societal impact of tech companies.

