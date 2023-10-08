McCreary County Record: MGM fails to compensate after cyber attack and theft of customer data

MGM Resorts International Refuses to Pay Ransomware Attackers, Faces $100 Million Losses

Las Vegas, NV – In a bold move, MGM Resorts International has chosen not to pay the ransomware attackers who recently breached their systems, leading to a widespread shutdown of operations across several hotels and casinos. The cyberattack resulted in significant disruptions for guests attempting to check in, causing inconveniences for many, including prominent figures like Lina Kahn, the chair of the Federal Trade Commission.

The breach has taken its toll on customer privacy as well, with stolen data including names, contact information, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, and a limited number of social security and passport numbers. Although an exact number of affected individuals remains undisclosed, experts suspect that it includes customers who conducted transactions with MGM prior to March 2019.

MGM, however, promptly reassured the public that passwords, bank account numbers, and card details were not among the stolen information. The company promptly initiated email notifications to inform affected customers of the breach and has reportedly gone further by offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection as a means of support.

“While the breach has caused considerable inconvenience, we want to assure our customers that their sensitive financial information remains secure,” stated MGM Resorts International spokesperson, acknowledging the seriousness of the situation.

Fortunately, MGM’s domestic operations have managed to regain stability, with the majority of guest-facing systems now fully restored. However, the cyberattack is anticipated to have grave financial consequences, with projected losses of approximately $100 million. These setbacks have highlighted the critical importance of robust cyber defenses in an increasingly digitized world.

Customers who suspect their information may have been compromised have been advised by MGM to take certain precautionary measures. While the company continues to monitor the situation closely, affected individuals are urged to monitor their financial accounts closely, review credit reports regularly, and remain vigilant against potential identity theft attempts.

As the investigation progresses, MGM Resorts International remains committed to strengthening its security infrastructure to prevent such incidents from occurring again. The breach serves as a reminder for both organizations and individuals to remain cautious and proactive in their efforts to mitigate cyber threats.