McCreary County Record: Momofuku retracts chile crunch trademark dispute

Momofuku Backtracks on Trademark for “Chile Crunch” Following Backlash

After facing criticism for sending cease-and-desist letters to small businesses using the term “chile crunch,” the popular food and restaurant brand Momofuku has announced that it will no longer defend its trademark on the name. The decision comes after the brand received backlash on social media for targeting mostly Asian American-owned businesses.

Momofuku first started selling its Chili Crunch product in 2020, drawing inspiration from Chinese condiment chili crisp and other spicy oils. The brand acquired the trademark for “chile crunch” from Chile Colonial in 2023 and also holds common law rights to “chili crunch” with an “i.”

The controversy began when Momofuku sent seven cease-and-desist letters to companies using similar names, leading to a heated debate over trademark ownership of generic terms like “chile crunch.” While the brand initially defended its actions, it ultimately decided to back down in response to community feedback.

Small business owners, such as Michelle Tew of Homiah, expressed gratitude for Momofuku’s decision but also called for more support from the brand in the future. Many in the Asian American community hope that this incident will lead to a broader conversation about intellectual property rights and the impact on small businesses.

As Momofuku shifts its stance on the issue, the brand faces a new challenge in rebuilding its relationship with the community it serves. Stay tuned for updates on how this story develops and what it means for the future of trademark enforcement in the food industry.