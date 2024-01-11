McCreary County Record: New Addition to the Menu – McDonalds Double Big Mac Arriving on Jan 24

McDonald’s Unveils New Double Big Mac Menu Item with Four Patties

McCreary County Record- McDonald’s is set to tantalize taste buds across the United States with its latest addition to the menu – the Double Big Mac. This limited-time offering, consisting of four juicy patties, extra sauce, and the iconic Big Mac toppings served on a sesame seed bun, will be available at select locations starting January 24.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has dabbled with the Double Big Mac concept. In 2020, the fast-food chain introduced the hefty burger alongside a smaller version known as the Little Mac. However, due to popular demand, the company has decided to bring back the Double Big Mac as a standalone option.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience, McDonald’s has been revamping its burger lineup. The introduction of onions while cooking, softer buns, and “perfectly” melted cheese are just a few of the changes made as part of the company’s “Best Burger” initiative.

The Big Mac has long been considered a staple on McDonald’s core menu and plays a significant role in the company’s overall sales. In fact, the iconic burger contributes to approximately 65% of McDonald’s system-wide sales.

The Double Big Mac is one of the 17 menu items that McDonald’s values at an astonishing $1 billion. This impressive lineup includes favorites such as McNuggets, fries, and the highly anticipated upcoming release of the McCrispy.

In other news, McDonald’s CEO recently addressed the impact of “misinformation” surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict on the company’s Middle East business. While no specific details were provided, the CEO acknowledged the challenges faced and reassured customers of the company’s commitment to promoting a safe and inclusive environment for all.

So mark your calendars for January 24 and get ready to sink your teeth into the indulgent and satisfying Double Big Mac, only at select McDonald’s locations.