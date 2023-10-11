McCreary County Record: Outbreak of Deadly Bird Flu in US Commercial Poultry Flocks in Utah, South Dakota

Title: Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Detected in Commercial Poultry Flocks in South Dakota and Utah

by [Your Name]

McCreary County Record – [Date]

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recently identified highly pathogenic bird flu in commercial poultry flocks in South Dakota and Utah, marking a concerning development in the ongoing battle against the virus. This discovery comes after a relatively quiet period in which bird flu cases were limited to sporadic outbreaks in backyard flocks or wild birds.

So far, the devastating virus has already affected nearly 59 million birds across the nation, impacting both commercial and backyard flocks. In South Dakota alone, over 47,000 poultry from a commercial turkey flock have tested positive for the bird flu. Similarly, in Utah, a commercial flock consisting of approximately 134,200 turkeys has been found to be infected.

These cases in South Dakota and Utah are the first instances of highly pathogenic bird flu detected in U.S. commercial flocks since April. Officials suspect that the virus had somehow managed to persist, despite efforts to eliminate it completely. In fact, the ongoing outbreak has cost the U.S. government around $660 million to combat, while consumers have experienced increased prices as a result.

Fortunately, cases of bird flu in humans are extremely rare. Nevertheless, precautions should still be taken by those who work closely with birds to minimize the risk of transmission. In response to this recent outbreak, the USDA has imposed restrictions on poultry imports from Europe, aiming to prevent the further spread of the virus.

To protect their own flocks and contribute to the containment efforts, bird owners are being urged to enhance their biosecurity practices. This includes regular cleaning and disinfection of facilities, strict hygiene measures for farm workers, and preventing contact between domestic birds and wild birds that may carry the virus.

It is important to note that the current outbreak is considered an extension of last year’s outbreak, as the virus was never completely eradicated. This highlights the need for constant vigilance to prevent its resurgence. The USDA continues to closely monitor the situation, working with poultry producers and authorities to swiftly detect and contain any new cases.

The USDA’s detection of highly pathogenic bird flu in commercial poultry flocks in South Dakota and Utah serves as a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by this virus. While the impact on humans is limited, the potential consequences for the poultry industry, both domestically and globally, cannot be ignored. Only through concerted efforts by all stakeholders can the spread of avian flu be effectively combatted.