McCreary County Record: Over 125 individuals in multiple West Virginia counties exposed to confirmed measles case, officials report

In a concerning public health development, more than 125 individuals from 30 counties in West Virginia have been potentially exposed to a confirmed case of measles in Monongalia County. This marks the first known case of measles in the state since 2009, raising alarm among health officials.

In addition to the 125 individuals, an additional 152 people have also been potentially exposed, including 128 West Virginians and 24 out-of-state contacts in four neighboring states. Of the exposed individuals, 62 lacked documentation of adequate protection against measles, putting them at high risk for contracting the highly contagious virus.

Those without evidence of immunity have been urged to quarantine until May 9 or 10, 2024, to prevent further spread of the disease. Health officials are working closely with the Monongalia County Health Department to provide testing and vaccines to those who may have been exposed.

Dr. Matthew Christiansen, a health official, emphasized the importance of the MMR vaccine as a defense against measles. The vaccine, typically given in two doses, is first recommended between 12 and 15 months of age, with a second dose recommended between four and six years old. In West Virginia, the second dose is required before entering Kindergarten.

Adults born after 1956 who have not received the vaccine are urged to get at least one dose, with certain groups recommended to receive two doses. Travelers are also advised to ensure they are up to date on their measles vaccinations before visiting countries with increased cases of the virus.

The situation serves as a reminder of the importance of vaccination in preventing the spread of preventable diseases, such as measles, and the crucial role that public health measures play in protecting communities from outbreaks.