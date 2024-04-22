McCreary County Record: Researchers look to test metformin as anti-aging drug

Metformin, a common diabetes drug, is being investigated for its potential anti-aging effects in a groundbreaking clinical trial known as the TAME Trial. The trial aims to determine whether metformin can prevent age-related diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and cognitive decline in healthy older adults.

Research has shown that individuals taking metformin have reduced risks of cancer, dementia, and cardiovascular disease, sparking interest in its potential benefits beyond diabetes management. The trial seeks to unravel how metformin works in the body to slow down aging by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.

Despite the promising potential of metformin, funding for the trial has been a challenge as the drug is generic. Efforts are underway to raise the estimated $45 to $70 million needed to support the research.

Researchers are hopeful that the TAME Trial will not only shed light on the anti-aging properties of metformin but also pave the way for a new approach to treating age-related conditions by targeting the biological process of aging itself. Although metformin is currently approved for type 2 diabetes, it can be prescribed off-label for other conditions with established safety profiles.

With ongoing research exploring the repurposing of metformin in combination with other drugs for age-related muscle loss and other conditions, the results of the trial could lead to increased investment in drugs that target aging for more effective treatments in the future. Stay tuned to the McCreary County Record for updates on this groundbreaking research.