McCreary County Record: Study reveals higher occurrence of strokes among Black individuals and at younger ages compared to Whites

Title: Persistent Disparity: Study Finds Black Individuals More Prone to Strokes

Leslie Jordan, a Black woman in McCreary County, experienced the terrifying situation of a life-threatening stroke shortly after giving birth. Having been diagnosed with preeclampsia, a blood pressure condition, during her pregnancy, Jordan’s post-delivery pain soon turned into an excruciating stroke, leaving her completely paralyzed just two days later. Sadly, strokes have emerged as the leading cause of death and disability in the United States.

A recent study published in the journal “Neurology” sheds light on the alarming difference between stroke rates in Black and White individuals. The study, spanning over a 22-year period, reveals that while the overall rate of strokes has decreased, the racial disparity between Black and White Americans persists. As per the findings, strokes are more prevalent among Black people, occurring at younger ages compared to their White counterparts.

Dr. Tracy Madsen, the study’s author, acknowledged the encouraging decrease in stroke incidence among Black adults. However, the study reaffirms the urgent need to address the ongoing racial disparities. Strokes are now affecting both Black and White individuals at younger ages, but Black people tend to experience them almost a decade earlier.

Dina Piersawl, another Black woman, has bravely shared her own stroke experience at the age of 41. Piersawl emphasizes the crucial importance of awareness and advocacy in combating this widespread affliction. She underscores the need for Black individuals to become their own advocates, equipping themselves with knowledge about stroke risks and symptoms.

Leslie Jordan, who has now become a fervent advocate for heart health, continues to make strides in her recovery while raising awareness about the signs and risks associated with strokes. Jordan urges Black Americans, especially those at higher risk, to prioritize regular testing of their blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.

The persistent racial disparity in stroke rates calls for immediate action from healthcare providers, policymakers, and communities alike. Efforts must be intensified to promote equitable access to preventive healthcare, raise awareness about stroke risk factors, and ensure that appropriate resources are available to all communities. The fight against strokes should be an inclusive one, leaving no one behind, regardless of their race.

As McCreary County witnesses this graphic reminder of the devastating impact strokes can have on individuals and families within the Black community, unity is crucial in combating this health crisis. It is time to bridge the gap and work collectively towards a future where strokes no longer discriminate based on race or ethnicity.