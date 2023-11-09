McCreary County Record: USDA Orders Culling of Nearly 1 Million Chickens Infected with Bird Flu in Minnesota

Title: Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Minnesota, Slaughters Millions of Chickens

In a devastating blow to the poultry industry, almost 1 million chickens in Minnesota have been infected with the avian influenza virus, prompting authorities to implement large-scale culling operations. The outbreak, centered mainly in Wright County, Minnesota, has affected a staggering total of 1,302,450 birds across the state.

The bird flu has also made its presence known in neighboring states, with confirmed cases detected in flocks in Iowa and South Dakota. To contain the spread of the virus, two farms in Iowa and one farm in South Dakota will be slaughtering thousands of infected birds.

The avian influenza virus, a member of the flu virus family, primarily spreads among birds. It comprises two groups: Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza (LPAI) and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). LPAI viruses typically cause only mild or no disease, while HPAI viruses lead to severe illness and often result in high mortality rates among infected birds.

The economic toll of the bird flu outbreak has been significant, amounting to approximately $660 million for the government. This, combined with the need to prevent further spread, has driven up the prices of eggs and poultry products in the affected regions.

To prevent the virus from wreaking further havoc, a staggering 58 million birds have been culled across the country this year alone. Identifying bird flu symptoms can be crucial in early detection, as signs may include loss of appetite, lethargy, sudden death without prior symptoms, and various physical manifestations.

Although rare, the avian influenza virus can also infect humans. Human infections typically occur through close contact with infected birds or their bodily fluids. Only four cases of human infections with LPAI viruses have been identified in the United States so far, all resulting in mild-to-moderate illnesses. However, the severity of human symptoms can range from mild respiratory issues to severe, and occasionally fatal, conditions like pneumonia.

The McCreary County Record urges residents to remain vigilant and report any signs of the bird flu virus to relevant authorities promptly. Efforts to contain the outbreak and protect both poultry and human populations remain ongoing, as experts continue to work toward a solution to this concerning issue.