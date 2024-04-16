McCreary County Record: Volkswagen union vote in Tennessee to test UAWs power after victories in Detroit

Volkswagen Workers in Chattanooga to Vote on Unionization

Workers at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee are gearing up for a historic vote this week to decide on whether to unionize with the United Auto Workers (UAW). If successful, this would mark the UAW’s first major victory in organizing workers at an automaker outside of the Big Three companies.

The decision to hold the election came after a supermajority of VW workers signed union cards back in March. The UAW has been running a grassroots campaign, focused on a bottom-up approach led by workers at the plant who are advocating for better pay, benefits, and additional time off.

While the company has not publicly opposed the unionization efforts, they have clarified information regarding wages and benefits. VW production workers at the plant currently earn between $23.40 and $32.40 per hour, with a four-year ramp up to reach top wages.

Despite the UAW’s efforts, a group called “VW Chatt workers, for VW Chatt workers” has emerged to oppose the union organizing. The group believes that workers can negotiate directly with the company without the need for a union.

Workers involved in the organizing effort are hopeful that joining the UAW will give them a voice in the plant and the ability to negotiate for better working conditions. The outcome of the vote will have significant implications for the future of labor relations at the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.