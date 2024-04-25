McCreary County Record: Woman in New Jersey recovering after successful pig kidney transplant

In a groundbreaking medical breakthrough, Lisa Pisano, a patient who faced heart and kidney failure, has received a new lease on life thanks to a novel two-step procedure at NYU Langone Health. Traditional transplants were not an option for Pisano, but NYU Langone offered hope with a mechanical heart pump and a kidney transplant from a genetically modified pig.

Pisano is now on the road to recovery after the pioneering surgeries, which signify a significant advancement in animal-to-human transplantation. This cutting-edge procedure comes as a ray of hope for the thousands of patients on waiting lists for organ transplants, offering a potential solution to the shortage of donated organs.

The success of Pisano’s surgeries at NYU Langone has captured the attention of transplant experts worldwide. The procedure, which was granted emergency permission by the FDA due to its unique nature, has shown no signs of organ rejection so far, sparking optimism for the future of xenotransplants.

Pisano, who credits the surgery with giving her a second chance at life, is not only a testament to the potential of animal-to-human transplantation but also a beacon of hope for others facing similar medical challenges. With her recovery progressing well, the medical community is hopeful that this innovative procedure could pave the way for future breakthroughs in the field.

As Pisano continues to defy the odds and make strides in her recovery, the medical world is watching closely to assess the long-term effectiveness and implications of xenotransplantation. The complexity of Pisano’s case, with both her heart and kidneys failing, made her a unique candidate for this pioneering surgery, underscoring the importance of innovative approaches in the field of organ transplantation.