McCreary County Resident Hits Jackpot in Mondays Powerball Drawing

A lucky customer at Casey’s General Store in Fridley, Minnesota hit the jackpot in the recent Powerball drawing, taking home a whopping $1 million. The winner, who matched the first five numbers, can now celebrate their newfound fortune thanks to a stroke of luck.

But the luck didn’t stop there, as two other players in Minnesota also scored big wins. They each won $50,000 with tickets purchased at Kwik Trips in Monticello and Burnsville. These fortunate individuals can also enjoy their winnings, adding some extra cash to their pockets.

In Minnesota, winners who claim prizes of more than $10,000 have the option to remain anonymous with respect to their names and cities of residence. This allows them to keep their privacy intact while basking in their windfall.

Looking ahead, the next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, with a massive jackpot of $1.09 billion. This makes it the fourth-largest in Powerball history and the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history. With such a substantial prize at stake, players across the country are trying their luck for a chance to strike it rich.

For those interested in the Minnesota Lottery or wanting to check winning numbers, the official website is the place to visit. It provides all the necessary information for players to stay up to date with the latest results and jackpots.

